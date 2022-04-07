Uber Wants To Be A 'Superapp' For All Things Transportation

As the phrase "I'll catch a cab" slowly transforms into "I'll get an Uber," it's hard to deny that the company started a true revolution in urban transportation. Now, it seems that Uber wants to take things a step further than its current lineup of cars, and we don't mean through food delivery. The company has just announced that it plans to add new forms of booking to its app, including planes, trains, and car rentals. This would be done through a network of partners as well as Uber's own resources.

This move highlights Uber's wish to become the go-to app for all things travel. Jamie Heywood, the regional general manager of Uber UK, said as much by referring to Uber as the "one-stop-shop for all your travel needs." Heywood also mentions that this is a natural progression and expansion of the brand.

While most users switched to Uber instead of using a traditional taxi service, the company also has a successful food delivery branch called Uber Eats. Aside from cars, it also gives users the ability to book bikes, boat services, and scooters. Now, it plans to add new functionalities to the base Uber app, but this won't be available to all users: the new Uber travel features are only being released in the U.K. for the time being. However, that doesn't mean Uber is taking it easy in the U.S — just recently, the company announced the ability to book a yellow New York taxi on the app.