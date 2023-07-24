Twitter's New 'X' Logo Sends The Familiar Blue Bird Packing

Twitter has undergone an enormous transition since Elon Musk assumed control over the company in October of 2022. From changing how tweets get sorted in the feed, to limiting benefits primarily to Twitter Blue subscribers, Musk's intention of generating a profit over his $44 billion purchase has been clear — although far from realized. Musk, however, insists he is doing this "to try and help humanity," and wants to create an integrated social app with a completely different identity. Twitter's most recent change is in pursuit of this distinct identity.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Today, Twitter is ditching the customary blue bird logo and replacing it with the alphabet letter "X." These changes align with Musk's ambitions to gradually push Twitter from a micro-blogging platform to an "everything app" similar to China's WeChat. The change in Twitter's logo is one more nail in the proverbial coffin meant for Twitter's existing identity, and follows Twitter Inc.'s official integration into X Corp in April 2023.

The current "X" is supposed to be an "interim logo," as Musk suggested in another tweet several hours before the change went live. The said logo was notably presented by Twitter user Sawyer Merritt, who offered the logo in response to Musk's call for a new one. Musk chose the most minimal version of the bunch suggested by Merritt, but said it would be refined later.