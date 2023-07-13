Twitter Rolling Out Ad Revenue Sharing For Blue Subscribers

Twitter has finally started delivering payments worth thousands of dollars to creators who joined the company's ad revenue-sharing program back in February 2023. This development comes approximately five months after Elon Musk announced his intentions to distribute a portion of the ad revenue to select Twitter Blue subscribers. After maintaining silence over the status of this arrangement for the better part of the year, Twitter finally shared an update with several of its Blue subscribers on July 13, 2023.

Soon after the news went public, several Twitter users shared screenshots of the official email from Twitter informing them about the transfer of their share of the revenue to their Stripe accounts. Simultaneously, another group of users has already started disclosing the specific amounts they received from Twitter as part of this arrangement. While the figures remain unconfirmed at the time of writing, several creators appear to have obtained a significant sum of money from the company.

Highest payout so far has been 37k! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GOxYFFOFgi — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) July 13, 2023

Screenshots shared by these users indicate payouts as high as $37,000 for some of the more popular creators on the platform. Additionally, many users have received varying — but still considerable — amounts ranging from $5 to $10,000. Aside from confirming these developments, Elon Musk said that creators will be eligible for a portion of the ad revenue generated by them since the date Musk announced the program in February. This, perhaps, explains the high amounts that some creators claim to have received as a single lump sum payment.