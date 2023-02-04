Musk Announces Twitter Ad Sharing Program For Creators, But There's A Big Catch

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to share revenue with creators for ads that pop up as replies under their tweets. He hasn't shared any meaty details as to how the revenue-sharing system will pan out. There is no word if there will be tiers for revenue sharing that guarantee a higher cut based on the number of followers, or if the payout will vary based on the creator's geographical location.

Musk previously made bold statements about turning Twitter into a viable platform for content creators. From allowing longer and higher resolution video uploads to exploring bigger payouts than YouTube and TikTok, Musk wants the cash to flow. "Let's see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators," he claimed back in November last year.

Let's see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

However, the company's new CEO has lately been struggling to retain advertisers on Twitter, thanks in no part to his own mercurial personality and the divisive product decisions that have been made with him at the helm. Twitter has even announced plans to charge for its API and has shunned the development of third-party clients.