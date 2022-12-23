Musk Expands Twitter Blue Perks With More Visibility And Longer Video Uploads
Twitter Blue is finally adding two perks that Elon Musk promised months ago. The first one is longer video uploads. The company has quietly updated its Twitter Blue help page, and it now mentions the ability to upload videos with a maximum run time of 60 minutes. The resolution is still limited to full-HD or 1080p resolution, and up to 2GB in size. It is also worth noting here that higher-resolution videos are only allowed via Twitter on the Web and not the mobile apps for iOS and Android.
Notably, there is no limit on the number of videos one can upload, even if all of them touch the peak runtime, file size, and resolution figures. However, Twitter will vary the resolution and bitrate of the uploaded videos based on the internet bandwidth of other viewers, likely to offer a buffer-free streaming experience.
For Twitter Blue subscribers using the iOS or Android app, the length of videos is still limited to 10 minutes. For non-subscribers, they can only upload videos of up to 140 seconds in length and 512MB in size. In addition to increasing video upload lengths, Musk has also expressed interest in concepts like paywalled videos, letting creators monetize their content. Creators will reportedly be able to charge a fee ranging between $1 and $10 for unlocking those paywalled videos.
Prioritize the paying tweet lords
Now, this one is essentially trading influence for a fee. Twitter says if you're a subscriber to its $8 per month tier, the platform will prioritize "your replies on Tweets that you interact with." Your replies will appear above the rest, irrespective of who arrived first in the comments section or which reply generated the maximum engagement.
In November, when Musk was busy lambasting the legacy verification process as a "lords & peasants system," he also promised that Twitter Blue subscribers will enjoy "Priority in replies, mentions & search." Back then, Musk reasoned that prioritizing content from verified accounts was an essential step toward fighting the menace of spam accounts and bots. Musk also promised that subscribers will also see half the number of ads in their feed compared to the frequency served to regular users.
Other exclusive perks that await Twitter Blue subscribers include the ability to undo tweets, launch the reader mode for consuming threads in a non-distracting fashion, and let them change the order and appearance of the navigation bar. Twitter Blue is currently available only in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Notably, it costs $8 per month to subscribe on the web, but if you pay the fee via the iOS app, you will need to fork over $11 per month to make up for Apple's App Store fees.