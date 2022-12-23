Musk Expands Twitter Blue Perks With More Visibility And Longer Video Uploads

Twitter Blue is finally adding two perks that Elon Musk promised months ago. The first one is longer video uploads. The company has quietly updated its Twitter Blue help page, and it now mentions the ability to upload videos with a maximum run time of 60 minutes. The resolution is still limited to full-HD or 1080p resolution, and up to 2GB in size. It is also worth noting here that higher-resolution videos are only allowed via Twitter on the Web and not the mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Notably, there is no limit on the number of videos one can upload, even if all of them touch the peak runtime, file size, and resolution figures. However, Twitter will vary the resolution and bitrate of the uploaded videos based on the internet bandwidth of other viewers, likely to offer a buffer-free streaming experience.

For Twitter Blue subscribers using the iOS or Android app, the length of videos is still limited to 10 minutes. For non-subscribers, they can only upload videos of up to 140 seconds in length and 512MB in size. In addition to increasing video upload lengths, Musk has also expressed interest in concepts like paywalled videos, letting creators monetize their content. Creators will reportedly be able to charge a fee ranging between $1 and $10 for unlocking those paywalled videos.