Twitter Blue Relaunches Tomorrow With A Higher Fee And A Weird Restriction

The Twitter Blue subscription is relaunching tomorrow, with a pair of crucial changes in tow. First, it's going to be more expensive for folks using the Twitter app on their iPhones. Subscription to Twitter's premium tier will cost $8 per month if you sign up for it via a web browser. However, if you pay for a Twitter Blue subscription using the mobile app, you will have to pay an $11 fee on a monthly basis.

subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do theyâ€™ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

That's because, under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter is not willing to absorb the cost of the 30% App Store tax that Apple charges for all in-app transactions, be it subscription to a service like Twitter Blue or paying for items like coins and costumes in mobile games. Musk recently expressed that he would go to war with Apple instead of paying its App Store tax.

Even though Musk patched things up with Apple after a meeting with CEO Tim Cook, he is still technically not paying the App Store tax. Instead, he is passing the burden to Twitter users with iPhones, who will pay the $11 per month premium to offset the cost. It was recently reported that after factoring in Apple's tax, Twitter Blue might actually prove to be a loss-making venture for the social media company. It appears that Musk is avoiding that fate by having customers bear the burden of Apple's revenue policies.