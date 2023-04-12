Everything We Know About Elon Musk's Upcoming X App

Twitter, the company, has merged itself with a new parent company called X Corp under its new CEO Elon Musk. Right now, Twitter exists only as the namesake social media platform, but it is no longer recognized as a registered independent company. Official documents filed before a court in the Northern District of California (San Francisco Division) note that X Corp is "a privately held organization," while its parent entity is called X Holdings Corp for conducting business.

Now, this might sound like your run-of-the-mill consolidation of a company under the umbrella of another major label that also oversees the functioning of other sister companies. Take, for example, Alphabet, which owns Google, YouTube, Waze, and Nest among other companies that operate as their own standalone business entities. However, in the case of Twitter, the name "X" is more than just another brand label consolidation.

In 1999, Elon Musk established an online banking company called X.com alongside Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho. It eventually merged with Confinity, which then blossomed into the online payments giant that we now know as PayPal. The rights to X.com were sold to PayPal, but Musk bought the domain back from PayPal in 2017 for an undisclosed sum. With Musk putting Twitter's existence under the aegis of X Corp, speculation is rife about his oft-discussed project of turning Twitter into something more than just a social media app.