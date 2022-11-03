WhatsApp Finally Rolls Out Communities, 32 Person Video Calls

WhatsApp may not be the "in thing" in the U.S., but it has become the de-facto messaging standard for much of the world. According to MessengerPeople, it is the most popular messaging app on the planet. While WhatsApp began its journey as an independent startup, Facebook (now Meta) identified the platform's potential and acquired it in 2014 for a staggering $19 billion.

While WhatsApp remains the messaging app of choice for most people outside of the U.S., it was not always known for being a feature-rich app. Many of the now-common features on WhatsApp were inspired by competing products, including Telegram and Signal. However, over the past few months, Meta has been on a feature-addition spree for WhatsApp. Among the new features added during the last wave of additions include the ability to send disappearing messages, support for larger file sizes, and message reaction emojis.

In early 2022, WhatsApp announced plans to launch a new feature called WhatsApp Communities. Nearly seven months later, on November 3, 2022, Facebook confirmed that it had begun rolling out this much-awaited "Communities" feature for users across the globe. Besides "Communities,” the latest edition of WhatsApp gets many new features ranging from enhanced video calling to increased participant limits for groups.