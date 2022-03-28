WhatsApp Is Getting Rid Of One Of Its Most Annoying Restrictions

According to WABetaInfo, the version of WhatsApp with this specific feature addition has rolled out to a very small group of beta testers — most of whom are from Argentina. Even though most of these users are reportedly on the Android beta channel, the accompanying images appear to have been taken from an iPhone. It is also unclear at this time if WhatsApp intends to broaden the scope of this testing phase and roll the feature to an even larger group of beta testers.

If you're interested in testing this version of WhatsApp, the only way to do that is to sign up for WhatsApp Beta and opt in to become a tester. If you're accepted, there is a chance that you could get to test this feature out once WhatsApp decides to roll this feature out for a larger beta testers group.

There is no time frame for these unannounced features to arrive, though, given that WhatsApp is known to test out certain features for a really long time before they finally think it's ready for primetime. In addition, there have also been instances when some of these features were rolled back on subsequent versions just because WhatsApp wasn't convinced about the usability or stability of these new additions.

If the revised file size feature rolls out to all WhatsApp users in the near future, it would be the latest addition to an ever-growing list of new additions the app has received in the past few months. Some of these features have been in the works for months and include the ability to like and react to messages, the much sought-after disappearing messages feature, and the ability to send photos that can only be viewed once.