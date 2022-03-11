Telegram Update Adds Major File Sharing Support

Telegram has received yet another feature update, and this one adds a few neat file-sharing tricks to the messaging app. Starting with the file attachment system, it now lets users rearrange the file album preview before sending multiple files. When users on Telegram's iOS app select multiple files for sharing and hit the "Selected" option at the top of the window, they will see a gallery preview of all the media before they hit the send button.

On this gallery preview page, users can move around the photos and videos to make sure that the recipient gets to see them in the same order as intended. Aside from moving things around, users can also choose to remove a few items from the preview gallery, in case they're having second thoughts. And just in case users feel the need to share a fresh click, the camera viewfinder has been integrated right into the gallery preview. All it takes is a tap to fire the native camera app, click a photo, and send it.