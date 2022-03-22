WhatsApp Users Will Get To Use A Facebook-Inspired Feature Soon
WhatsApp has traditionally lagged behind most of its competitors when it comes to certain features. This aspect, strangely, has had little impact on the platform's growth, and the Meta-owned messaging service continues to be the world's most widely used messaging app with more than 2 billion monthly active users.
Of late, however, WhatsApp has been on a spree, adding new features like disappearing messages, end-to-end encrypted backups, and photos that auto-delete after being viewed once. The company also overhauled the video calling experience on the platform, allowing users to join a video call they missed. One feature that has been missing, however, is the ability to react to specific messages. Now, finally, it looks like WhatsApp is going to change that.
The folks at WABetainfo report WhatsApp has begun rolling out message reactions to a select group of beta testers. If you're still wondering what this feature is all about, it basically allows people in a group chat or a one-on-one conversation to "like" or "heart" a post — just as you would do on apps like Facebook and Instagram. It has become imperative for WhatsApp to roll out this feature, given that most of its competition — including the likes of Telegram, Signal, and iMessage — have long had message reactions.
Beta testers only, for now
As of March 22, 2022, the ability to post reactions on WhatsApp is restricted to a small number of users. The feature, apparently, is still being tested before a wider rollout. What is interesting, however, is that this feature has been in the works for at least several months. It's likely WhatsApp simply wants to make sure everything works fine before it rolls the feature out to all of its users.
Currently, testers who have updated their WhatsApp Beta Build to version 2.22.8.3 on Android are the only ones who get to see the message reactions. Several users who are already on this build claim the feature is being rolled out in a staggered manner. In addition, those who have used the feature confirm its offers six different reactions: "like," "love," "laugh," "surprised," "sad," and "thanks."
If you're already on the WhatsApp Beta channel, now would be a good time to check your build. If you're on version 2.22.8.3 or above, it's only a matter of time before the feature rolls your way. For everyone else, you'll need to sign up for the beta via the Google Play Store. Keep in mind, though, that the program is usually full and you may not get entry. There is no harm in trying, though!