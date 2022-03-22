WhatsApp Users Will Get To Use A Facebook-Inspired Feature Soon

WhatsApp has traditionally lagged behind most of its competitors when it comes to certain features. This aspect, strangely, has had little impact on the platform's growth, and the Meta-owned messaging service continues to be the world's most widely used messaging app with more than 2 billion monthly active users.

Of late, however, WhatsApp has been on a spree, adding new features like disappearing messages, end-to-end encrypted backups, and photos that auto-delete after being viewed once. The company also overhauled the video calling experience on the platform, allowing users to join a video call they missed. One feature that has been missing, however, is the ability to react to specific messages. Now, finally, it looks like WhatsApp is going to change that.

The folks at WABetainfo report WhatsApp has begun rolling out message reactions to a select group of beta testers. If you're still wondering what this feature is all about, it basically allows people in a group chat or a one-on-one conversation to "like" or "heart" a post — just as you would do on apps like Facebook and Instagram. It has become imperative for WhatsApp to roll out this feature, given that most of its competition — including the likes of Telegram, Signal, and iMessage — have long had message reactions.