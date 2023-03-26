Leaked Musk Email Puts Twitter Valuation At $20 Billion

Elon Musk bought Twitter amidst an overhyped social media frenzy last year for $44 billion, but the company's value has now dropped to less than half of what Musk paid for it. According to a report from The Information, Musk recently doled out stock grants to employees which valued Twitter at roughly $20 billion. Citing internal communication, The Wall Street Journal also reports that the employee stock awards are based on putting the company's net worth at approximately $20 billion.

When Musk originally signed the contract under the looming specter of a messy legal battle, multiple market watchers and analysts remarked that the Tesla CEO has vastly overpaid for it. Twitter hasn't really had a profitable run in years, and turning its fortunes over was never going to be an easy task. On top of it, high-level exits and massive layoffs, complemented by aggressive internal restructuring and a botched Twitter Blue launch, haven't really set the cash registers ringing. The $20 billion valuation sounds alarmingly low, yet not entirely unexpected, since Musk himself has previously flagged bankruptcy fears for the platform.