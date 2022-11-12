Musk's New Twitter Hail Mary: Poaching Content Creators From YouTube

Elon Musk is trying to make changes at Twitter at light speed, and not all of them have reaped great results. Just take a look at the verification disaster with new accounts impersonating brands and influential personalities, while making extremely objectionable remarks. However, Musk has set his sights on turning Twitter into something far more ambitious, transforming into a video-centric platform that can take on YouTube. cc

Earlier this week, Elon Musk called an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees and pushed forward the idea of luring away video content creators currently locked to YouTube. The Verge obtained a transcript of Musk's address, which contains a ton of juicy details. Musk remarked that he doesn't dream of eating into YouTube's business pie, however, he opined that creators should at least see Twitter as a viable destination on which they can post their content.

Twitter's new CEO advocated that "at least give creators the option if they would like to put their video on Twitter and earn the same amount as they would, or maybe slightly more." The thought of matching, or even surpassing YouTube's creator pay sounds a tad too far-fetched given the current financial situation of Twitter. The platform is already facing an exodus of deep-pocket advertisers, and even Musk has talked about the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt.