Elon Musk Reportedly Lays Off Even More Twitter Engineers In Scramble To Cut Costs

Elon Musk has overseen another round of Twitter job cuts, with many of the platform's engineers reportedly laid off. Mass layoffs, which companies have traditionally avoided if possible, have regularly occurred since Musk took over Twitter in late 2022. Despite acquiring the San Francisco-based company less than five months ago, the billionaire has already made at least eight rounds of job cuts.

Some of those cuts were likely to happen regardless of Musk's takeover, as the company has been losing money since long before the Tesla CEO's acquisition. Other cuts centered around Musk's plans for Twitter 2.0 and the serious dedication he was demanding from the engineers on his team.

The first Twitter team members to go weren't part of the engineering department, the company's press office, or the catering team. They all went a bit later. Musk instead announced his arrival by firing several members of the company's board for cause. This included several board members who were critical of him in the past. Other firings have included an engineer who publicly disagreed with Musk about the coding of its Android app, another who didn't give Musk an answer he wanted to hear, and several members of the company's sales and trust and safety teams.