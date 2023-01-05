Twitter's Blue Check System Is Still Messy Enough To Verify A Fake Senator Account

Twitter's legacy verification system for giving the blue check to accounts had a flawed "lords & peasants" approach, according to Elon Musk. The solution to all of that inequality was an $8-per-month subscription service called Twitter Blue that, among a slew of exclusive features, promised a verified check mark for anyone willing to pay. It backfired magnificently, with numerous bad actors buying a verified badge for impersonator accounts. The fallout forced Musk to put a pause on it, and weeks later, Twitter Blue was relaunched with an identity verification protocol. That protocol doesn't seem to be particularly effective, even if the stakes are high enough to match that of a politician who has served in Congress for four decades (via Senate.gov).

The Washington Post's Geoffrey Fowler has, once again, managed to create a fake account seemingly belonging to Senator Ed Markey that was verified after paying the $8 fee for a Twitter Blue subscription. Fowler created an account with the username @SenatorEdMarkey, after changing the username of an old, unused account belonging to one of his colleagues. At the time of writing, the account has been suspended, likely for violating Twitter's impersonation policies, but at one point, the fake account had accumulated around 140,000 views.