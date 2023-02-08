Twitter Hit With Outage As Users Complain About Broken Features

A quick look at DownDetector suggests that Twitter is currently facing issues with the mobile apps and website. Moreover, it is having issues establishing a connection with the server. According to DownDetector's log, the first complaints started pouring in around 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Ironically, CEO Elon Musk loves his cannabis jokes, which manifest in the form of 420 numerical figures. He originally planned to take Tesla private at a $420 per share valuation, even though he told in court that it wasn't a joke. Surprisingly, he also purchased Twitter at $54.20 per share.

DownDetector

So far, we haven't come across any official explanation for why Twitter is down and when the issues are going to get resolved — and that's not surprising since Twitter lost its communications department under Musk's leadership. Early into the billionaire's tenure, insiders had expressed concerns that rapid changes and mass layoffs at Twitter may leave it more vulnerable to small issues, which may eventually snowball into big ones that lead to more frequent outages.

Beyond that, experts have speculated that major service disruptions were bound to happen as Twitter shuts down free API access. What's interesting is that the popular third-party client Tweetdeck is letting some use the service uninterrupted, though others say they're unable to access it. Notably, Twitter launched the ability to post longer tweets for Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S. earlier today, and the $8 per month subscription plan also went live in India a few hours ago.