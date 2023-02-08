4,000-Character Tweets Are Here, But Not Everyone Can Send Them

According to a 1,280-character tweet from the Twitter Blue account, the longer tweet feature is now live but only for Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States, and not for the whole site. Non-subscribers can read the tweets and reply but are unable to post longer tweets themselves. It's also worth noting that web users can't save drafts of longer tweets, for now.

Fortunately for anyone scrolling through their timeline, the tweet preview will be limited to 280 characters and will only expand upon clicking "Show More." That's a relief for users tired of scrolling for ages to see the point of a tweet thread. It's yet to be seen how this feature will be implemented in the future by Blue subscribers, but now the average tweet might be quite a bit longer.

To put 4,000 characters into perspective, that's well over 700 words, depending on the content of the tweet. The longer tweet feature is one of the first major features Twitter Blue subscribers have access to that other users are capable of seeing (or scrolling past entirely).