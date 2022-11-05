This New Twitter Feature Elon Musk Just Announced Actually Sounds Useful

Elon Musk is introducing — or, to put it more accurately, bringing back — a long-form note-writing feature to Twitter. The idea is to end the hassle of composing threads due to the character limitation or posting screenshots of content written elsewhere. Earlier today, the new Twitter CEO tweeted that the social media platform is adding the "ability to attach long-form text to tweets."

The latest feature announcement is rather surprising. Recent reports suggest that following Musk's takeover, the Note feature — which Twitter has been testing since June — was put on an indefinite hiatus. Rolled out as part of the Twitter Write project, the Note system offered users a basic text editor that allowed them to write an article of up to 2,500 words in a newsletter-like format.

A writer could add photos and URLs in the long-form note, and tweet it just like a regular article. Musk says the long-form text feature will be added "soon" to the platform but hasn't provided any concrete timeline for when exactly it will be rolled out and whether it will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers willing to part ways with $7.99 each month.