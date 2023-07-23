Elon Musk's Big Twitter Rebranding Plan Is Already Underway

Musk has been dropping clues about an X app for a while and has hinted that instead of creating one from scratch, Twitter would serve as a ready-made platform to morph into one. "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk wrote in a tweet in October 2022. Speculation is rife that Musk wants to create something along the lines of China's WeChat, a communication app that blends everything from social connections and mobile payments to ride-hailing and gaming.

We will have no name — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Twitter already has some elements of that "everything" approach in place. The app is already cashing in on the appeal of blogs and newsletters with a new feature that lets paid users publish long-form articles, complete with in-line images. In order to boost Twitter's content appeal, the company has started paying creators a cut of its ad revenue. Features like paywalled videos, inspired by platforms like OnlyFans, are also said to be in the pipeline to bring more creators to the website. Recently, Twitter also increased the duration limit for video uploads, allowing some users to post full-length films on the platform.

But please don't be super cringe like LinkedIn Ugh ... I can barely even type the word — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk hasn't talked much about the peer-to-peer payments facility on Twitter, but features like subscriptions and tipping are already there. Interestingly, Musk also wants to snatch some thunder from LinkedIn by turning Twitter into a job posting platform but has advised users to keep things less boring.