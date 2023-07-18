Forget Character Limits, Twitter May Soon Let You Publish Entire Books

Twitter has undergone several changes since Elon Musk took over the company, but the biggest may soon be on the horizon. Twitter is developing a feature called Articles that will allow users to post lengthy, mixed-media posts that will blow away the character limit that a standard tweet currently has. This was seemingly confirmed when Musk responded to a tweet by Taiwanese journalist Fausto Chou that noted a still-experimental feature called Twitter Notes had been renamed Articles. Musk elaborated that Articles would "allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media." Never afraid to use hyperbole, Musk added, "You could publish a book if you want," implying the feature's character limit will be limitless.

Currently, only verified users can tweet more than 280 characters, with a limit of 10,000. However, a lengthier Articles post would be on a separate feed and not technically a traditional tweet. Users will be able to directly tweet their Articles to their feed, though, allowing them to be shared, bookmarked, and retweeted. Additionally, users will be able to embed photos, gifs, and videos, as well as employ rich formatting and include other tweets within a post, creating fully mixed-media content. Articles will appear on a user's profile once published.

Articles seems to be an attempt to give users similar content creation and sharing tools to those of other long-form content platforms like Medium and Substack. Its original incarnation, Notes, was an experimental feature started by Twitter before Musk bought the company in October 2022. While Musk has talked nonstop about changes to the company since then, this is the first time the Notes feature has been officially acknowledged. Despite still being in development, it looks increasingly likely that it will eventually go live to the public.