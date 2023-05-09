Tucker Carlson Will Relaunch His Show On Twitter After Fox Firing

Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host who was unceremoniously fired by the network late in April, is bringing back his show. But instead of a media house or cable TV outlet, Carlson is bringing his popular show to Twitter. The nightly political talk show called "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired from 2016 to 2023 on Fox News, but "a new version" of the show will soon find a home on Twitter. Carlson also has a few other things planned for his next venture, but won't dish out the details just yet

"There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech," Carlson claims, adding that the only one that remains in the whole world is Twitter. Describing the Elon Musk-owned social media platform as the one that has served as the hotbed for developing and incubating national conversation, the former Fox News host claims that it's not a partisan site and that every person is allowed to express their opinions on the platform.

Carlson goes on to claim that despite Twitter's role in shaping the national debate, most of the news analysis that appears on the platform comes from news organizations that are supposedly akin to propaganda outlets. Lambasting the whole chain of so-called gatekeepers accused of helping create a bad system, Carlson says, "We're sick of it."