Instagram Threads Sets An App Record With Over 100 Million Users In Under A Week
Social media outlets are usually buoyed or sunk by their user bases, and while sites like MySpace were once dominant players, they soon faded to obscurity as people moved on to bigger and more popular platforms. Meta's new Threads social media platform is absolutely taking off in popularity. Threads was released on July 5, and as The Verge reports, the brand new micro-blogging social media site has already accrued a staggering 100 million users.
This is truly impressive growth for a brand-new site, even for an established brand like Meta, which has helmed Facebook since 2004 and Instagram since 2010. Especially considering that this year's other much talked about technology, ChatGPT, took two months to hit those same numbers — this kind of popularity for a brand-new site is unprecedented. Instagram and Threads chief Adam Mosseri took to the freshly minted social media and expressed thanks to the millions of new users joining up with Threads.
Threads accomplished in days what took other social media sites years
To put Threads' ascent into perspective: Facebook took around four and a half years to attain that same number, while Instagram took two and a half years, and Twitter took five years. In other words, Threads was able to swiftly create a user base in numbers that other social media platforms took years to do — and Threads managed to do it in less than a week.
Of course, Threads is intrinsically connected to Instagram, so while other services had to draw people in, to create a Threads account simply required one to have an Instagram one as well. Making the transition to Threads is easy, and you can import your own followers from Instagram. That's a connection other social media platforms lacked, and it may help explain why Threads has become so instantly popular.
Needless to say, Threads is quickly become a major player in social media, and it will be interesting to see if Threads is able to maintain momentum for the future.
[Featured image by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]