Instagram Threads Sets An App Record With Over 100 Million Users In Under A Week

To put Threads' ascent into perspective: Facebook took around four and a half years to attain that same number, while Instagram took two and a half years, and Twitter took five years. In other words, Threads was able to swiftly create a user base in numbers that other social media platforms took years to do — and Threads managed to do it in less than a week.

Of course, Threads is intrinsically connected to Instagram, so while other services had to draw people in, to create a Threads account simply required one to have an Instagram one as well. Making the transition to Threads is easy, and you can import your own followers from Instagram. That's a connection other social media platforms lacked, and it may help explain why Threads has become so instantly popular.

Needless to say, Threads is quickly become a major player in social media, and it will be interesting to see if Threads is able to maintain momentum for the future.

[Featured image by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]