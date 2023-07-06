What Is Threads? Everything You Need To Know About Meta's New Twitter Alternative

There's a good chance by now you've heard a lot about Meta's new social media app, Threads. But you might not be 100% sure what it exactly is, or how it works. If that's the case, you're not alone. Here's everything you need to know about Threads, including how to sign up and what you can expect from this alternative to Twitter.

A new text-based social media network, similar to Twitter, was officially confirmed by Meta in March. It launched on the evening of July 5, a bit earlier than expected, but by no means a surprise — Meta had a countdown clock and was sneaking easter eggs into Instagram prior to the launch. Since then, tens of millions of accounts have signed up for the service, with 30 million registering before Threads was even 24 hours old. Part of that high number is due to how easy it is to create an account by linking your Instagram, carrying over your username, password, contacts, and even verified blue badges for those who have one. Meta, which is run by founder Mark Zuckerberg, is the parent company of both Instagram and Threads, as well as Facebook, WhatsApp, and VR platform Quest.

"The vision for Threads is to create an option and friendly public space for conversation," Zuckerberg posted on his Threads account. "We hope to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience around text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind." As the large number of early signups show, if even a fraction of Instagram's two billion active users join, the new town square will have plenty of voices sharing their posts.