Meta Moves Up Threads Launch: Here's When The New Social Network Goes Live
The wait is nearly over for users looking to use Meta's new Threads platform. The text-based, Twitter-like social network is expected to go live today at 7 p.m. Eastern time (4 p.m. Pacific time). The launch is a bit of a surprise, coming earlier than Meta initially led the public to believe. A countdown on the platform's website, www.threads.net, had originally suggested the platform would launch tomorrow, July 6, at 7 a.m. ET, as did an easter egg on Instagram that gave the later time if you entered "threads" into the app's search bar.
For some users, Threads went live on the web earlier this morning. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, have begun posting from their accounts already. Some influencers and other big names have also been given invite-only early access, with some accounts already having hundreds of followers. Some corporate accounts, like Netflix, also have been given a head start on the platform. All of this is presumably to help build buzz and give new users something to actually look at when the site goes live to the public later today.
Not everyone will have immediate access to Threads when it launches, however. According to Meta, over 100 countries, including the United States, will be able to use the new platform, but several nations in the European Union will not. This is likely related to the EU's Digital Markets Act, which aims to foster competition and prevent tech companies from becoming too big and "gatekeeping" the digital economy. It's unclear when Threads will be available in the EU, if at all.
Threads is Meta's answer to Twitter
Meta is hoping Threads will attract fans and power users of the more text-based content and interactions found on Twitter. It's also an opportune time to compete directly with the latter platform, as changes made under Elon Musk's leadership have led to widespread discontent with the service. Many users are already leaving Twitter for similar rivals like Bluesky, or cutting back their social media screen time altogether.
Threads isn't the first time Meta has copied the UI of a rival with very little innovation. For example, it previously did so by adding Stories, a feature developed by Snapchat, on Instagram, and recently poached BeReal's dual-camera concept as well. It should be no surprise, then, that Threads will run very similarly to Twitter based on what we've seen so far. Users will be able to create text-based posts, as well as like, repost, and share others' posts. There will also be the ability to comment. One difference, so far, is the inability to bookmark or save a post on Threads.
One major advantage that Threads will have is that it will be integrated into Meta's larger network, including Facebook and Instagram. Your account can be created through Instagram, keeping your username the same. You'll also be able to see a list of all the accounts you follow on Instagram, which will allow you to easily follow them on Threads with a quick and easy Follow button beside each name. Blue badges for verified Instagram accounts will also carry over to the new platform. Users will be able to try all of this for themselves in a matter of hours when Threads officially goes live to the public.