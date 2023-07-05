Meta Moves Up Threads Launch: Here's When The New Social Network Goes Live

The wait is nearly over for users looking to use Meta's new Threads platform. The text-based, Twitter-like social network is expected to go live today at 7 p.m. Eastern time (4 p.m. Pacific time). The launch is a bit of a surprise, coming earlier than Meta initially led the public to believe. A countdown on the platform's website, www.threads.net, had originally suggested the platform would launch tomorrow, July 6, at 7 a.m. ET, as did an easter egg on Instagram that gave the later time if you entered "threads" into the app's search bar.

For some users, Threads went live on the web earlier this morning. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, have begun posting from their accounts already. Some influencers and other big names have also been given invite-only early access, with some accounts already having hundreds of followers. Some corporate accounts, like Netflix, also have been given a head start on the platform. All of this is presumably to help build buzz and give new users something to actually look at when the site goes live to the public later today.

Not everyone will have immediate access to Threads when it launches, however. According to Meta, over 100 countries, including the United States, will be able to use the new platform, but several nations in the European Union will not. This is likely related to the EU's Digital Markets Act, which aims to foster competition and prevent tech companies from becoming too big and "gatekeeping" the digital economy. It's unclear when Threads will be available in the EU, if at all.