Twitter Alternative Bluesky Hits 100k Members Before Exiting Beta

Twitter alternative Bluesky seems off to a decent start. The decentralized social network is undergoing work during an invite-only developmental phase, yet it's just crossed the 100,000 mark for users. Newly updated usage stats show that more than half of this count contributed over 3 million posts to date, averaging 55 posts per account since data collection started on May 1. That leaves about 43,000 users who probably signed up to take a tour.

These numbers sound pedestrian compared to the billions of users across Twitter and Facebook, but they're impressive considering the platform's exclusivity and relative infancy. Although we've heard about it for a couple of years now, Bluesky only recently launched its first app on iOS in February 2023, followed by an Android version that arrived in the latter half of April.

Interestingly, Bluesky is partially the brainchild of former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, who in 2019 joined a growing collective preaching a need for more open platforms with "self-authenticating" means for sharing posts and communicating with others. We didn't know it then, but Dorsey would eventually double down on his stance by stepping away from Twitter, which to the chagrin of many eventually landed in Elon Musk's hands. Like Mastodon and Parler, Bluesky was launched as a direct alternative to Twitter. It approaches social media with fundamentally similar philosophical goals as the aforementioned platform but takes flight with a vastly different launchpad.