Kanye West Is No Longer Buying Twitter-Rival Parler

Parler, the self-proclaimed "unbiased social media" platform that has become a haven for conservative voices, is no longer getting acquired by rap mogul Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The platform's parent company says it "mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler." In October, Parlement Technologies announced that it reached an agreement with West to hand over ownership of the platform to the rap and fashion heavyweight.

When the deal was first announced, Parler's parent company announced bold plans of creating "an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome." To recall, Parler itself was banned by Apple over loose moderation policies. Parler was originally supposed to close the deal by the end of 2022, but that is no longer happening. Soon after the deal was announced, interest in the platform spiked, even though it never failed to match the audience level commanded by the likes of Twitter, TikTok, or Meta-owned Facebook.

However, the deal was always in peril. Notably, there was never an official confirmation of a formal agreement signed between the two parties, and language like agreeing to a buyout "in principle" and "intent of sale" didn't instill much confidence either. Plus, West's own financial fortunes have been in doldrums lately, as numerous brands have recently canceled their multi-million dollar deals owning to his problematic behavior. A bombshell Rolling Stones investigation revealed that West showed pornographic material to his employees at Yeezy and frequently engaged in bullying.