Elon Musk Imposes Twitter Read Caps As Rate Limit Exceeded Warning Persists

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is cracking down on what he claims is "data scraping & system manipulation." According to Okta, data scraping involves pulling a large amount of data from a website, putting it in a spreadsheet, and using it for analysis, reporting, and aggregation.

Under a new system, accounts can only read a limited number of posts per day. As with many things on Twitter since Musk's 2022 Twitter takeover, the system is tiered and those who are currently paying for the service, while still being limited, get significantly more than the unpaid users. When it first went it effect, "verified accounts" (those who subscribe to Twitter Blue) could read up to 6000 posts per day. Legacy "unverified accounts" could view 600 posts per day. Perhaps in an effort to stop new accounts being made and used to scrape the site, new unverified accounts have the harshest limit, and could only see 300 posts per day.

However, shortly after, the tiers went up to 8000, 800 and 400, respectively. There is no word on how long this system will be in place, but there is a chance that it will not be completely lifted, though the caps could be raised addtionally. They could also just be used as another way to force users to pay for Twitter Blue.