Twitter Appears To Be Blocking Unregistered Users From Viewing Tweets

Among its long list of recent foibles and mishaps, Twitter has apparently started blocking internet users from seeing tweets if they are not already logged into a Twitter account. Previously, anyone could view a Twitter profile and its tweets without the need to be logged in, provided the account isn't set to private. Now, that appears to have changed. Attempting to view a tweet, as of midday on June 30, brings up a screen prompting you to either log in, or create an account.

If this is an intended change and not just one of Twitter's many recent outages and issues, then it could have a huge impact on how people use a significant portion of the internet. Not only will it be harder to read funny posts in tweet roundups, but also how internet users receive news and stay up to date on everything from Supreme Court rulings to the War in Ukraine. A large portion of vital breaking news is disseminated through Twitter.