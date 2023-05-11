Twitter Gets Encrypted DMs, But You Might Not Want To Use Them Yet

Twitter users have patiently awaited encrypted direct messaging ever since Elon Musk ushered it to the front of his wishlist of changes when buying Twitter in 2022. Only this past March did we hear about the progress behind those efforts, but you can finally use it starting today.

There's just one catch: it's a little incomplete, so much so that even Musk himself warns you shouldn't fully trust it yet. Before we get into the security flaws, many will loathe its exclusive availability between verified users, whether as part of the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription, as a notable public figure, or due to affiliation with a verified organization.

Predictably, you must be on the latest version of the Twitter app on Android and iOS to use encrypted DMs, with web users getting the feature instantly. You'll also need some prior interaction to receive someone's encrypted message, whether following them or sending them a DM or message request.