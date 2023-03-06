Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Will Soon Feature Encrypted DMs

A major new feature is officially coming to Twitter. Elon Musk has publicly confirmed what sources had claimed in November 2022: encrypted direct messages (DMs) are part of his Twitter 2.0 vision for the microblogging platform. According to Musk, the feature will debut sometime in March 2023 if everything goes according to plan.

Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023

Encryption is big news for Twitter users who have significant professional or personal engagement in the platform. Without encryption, Twitter employees are able to view messages; with encryption, not even Twitter itself will be able to view DMs. That's an extra layer of security that is already available on Facebook Messenger, as well as dedicated encrypted messaging apps like Signal. Such protections would be particularly reassuring in light of past security breaches at Twitter, including the major "bitcoin" hack of 2020 that resulted in some accounts' full direct message histories being exposed.

At the same time, encryption can't solve every data security problem — for example, it can't prevent the social engineering that was used by hackers to get access to the tools that made the aforementioned bitcoin scam possible. As Elon Musk promises Twitter 2.0, a new vision for the service purporting to repair flaws tolerated by his predecessors, it remains to be seen just how encryption will be employed and to what extent it will impact patterns of use.