Encrypted DMs, Video And Voice Chat Reportedly Lead Musk's Vision For Twitter 2.0

Twitter 2.0 plans are in full swing at the eponymous social media company, and even though employees are resigning in droves over new CEO Elon Musk's "hardcore" demands, a ton of remarkable new features are coming soon. Among them is encrypted direct messaging. Musk reportedly talked about his plans of encrypting messages at a meeting yesterday, details of which were obtained and first reported by The Verge.

Back in 2018, Twitter reportedly went as far as prototyping a feature for encrypted conversations, somewhat like the secret chat system inside Facebook Messenger and Telegram. However, those plans were abandoned soon after, and without any official explanation as to why. Interestingly, earlier this month, code sleuth Jane Manchun Wong spotted changes in Twitter's code that hinted at the development of an encrypted conversation feature.

😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

As per screenshots shared by Wong, which apparently depicted a raw framework of the system, secret conversations will have an attached encrypted keys functionality. Interestingly, Musk replied to Jane's discovery on Twitter with a winking face emoji, which seems to be an apparent confirmation that the suspicions are true.