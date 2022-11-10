Elon Musk's Twitter Has Officially Caught The FTC's Attention

After getting drawn into a legal tussle for firing employees, Twitter is now staring at serious regulatory scrutiny. In a statement shared with CNBC, a spokesperson for the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed that the agency is keenly observing the recent flood of changes at Twitter "with deep concern." At the heart of the FTC's observations are the recent high-profile terminations and resignations at Twitter, spanning all the way from CEO Parag Agrawal and the totality of its board to entire departments.

However, it was the departure of three additional heavy hitters — Twitter's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Lea Kissner, head of the privacy office, and chief compliance officer — earlier this week that really raised eyebrows. Amid all of this, insiders say that Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler have also exited the company. Riana Pfefferkorn, who previously served as an outside counsel at Twitter, said in a tweet that the company may have already violated its agreement with the FTC under Musk's reign.

A note reportedly circulated among Twitter employees also claims that "the FTC can (and will!) fine Twitter billions of dollars pursuant to the FTC Consent Order." Experts have already raised concerns that Twitter's team is stretched thin when it comes to sustaining the core infrastructure covering aspects like security, moderation, and abuse. But the sentiment among employees seems to be that Musk is more concerned with making money than taking care of crucial systems like security and a good user experience.