Twitter Blue Gets Global Launch As Removal Of Legacy Checkmarks Looms

Twitter is finally rolling out its $8-per-month subscription service to all users across the globe. The biggest draw of Twitter Blue is that it offers the coveted blue checkmark for your account. Interestingly, Twitter appears to be working on a feature that would let subscribers hide their blue badge while still being able to use the rest of the exclusive features, at least according to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. In addition to the verified badge, the paid tier also offers a bunch of benefits like the ability to edit and undo tweets, create a dedicated bookmarks folder, pick up a custom app icon and theme, and a dedicated reader mode for long threads.

Twitter Blue is now available globally! Sign up today to get your blue checkmark, prioritized ranking in conversations, half ads, long Tweets, Bookmark Folders, custom navigation, Edit Tweet, Undo Tweet, and more. Sign up here: https://t.co/SBRLJccMxD — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) March 23, 2023

Another notable feature is the ability to post tweets that are up to 4,000 characters long, though not everyone is fond of that change. Lastly, subscribers will be able to pick SMS as a two-factor option to authenticate their logins — though users are better off without it because using an authenticator app or a physical security key is a far more secure solution. However, some of the promised perks like half the number of ads in your feed and having your tweets prioritized in conversations are yet to arrive.