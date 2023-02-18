How To Switch Twitter 2FA From SMS To An App

If you haven't used an authenticator app before, now's the perfect opportunity to set one up. An authenticator app is a mobile application that generates a temporary code to verify that it is actually you who is trying to log in. Instead of a getting a SMS code, or plugging in a physical security key, the authenticator app generates a time-sensitive code.

The good news is that there are plenty of capable authenticator apps out there that are totally free. Twilio Authy is one of the most popular cross-platform authenticator apps, but if you are deep into corporate workflow, Duo Mobile is worth a try. Google Authenticator is a reliable and easy-to-use free option. You can also check out LastPass Authenticator and the Microsoft Authenticator apps.

Once you've installed it on your Android or iOS smartphone, it's time to dive into the security settings of the app or service for which you want to enable two-factor authentication. These apps aren't only useful for Twitter: they can also protect accounts like Gmail and more. Once you've selected the option for using an authenticator app, you will be asked to add that app or service to your authenticator app.

A majority of online services these days generate a QR code, which you need to scan using the authenticator app installed on your phone. Once the code has been scanned, you may be asked to enter the code appearing on your phone's screen. After the initial verification is complete, the authenticator app will store that website's credentials, and you'll get a code from it every time you want to log in later.