Why You Shouldn't Pay Twitter For Text Message Account Security

Twitter has yet made another controversial change that appears to be a brazen tactic to hawk its Twitter Blue subscription service. As part of an official policy change, the company has announced that you will no longer be able to use SMS as a two-factor authentication measure, unless you subscribe to Twitter's paid tier. For the unaware, two-factor authentication is an added security measure that requires you to verify your identity after entering your Twitter log-in credentials.

Right now, Twitter supports three ways for two-factor authentication: SMS, a third-party authenticator app, or a physical security key. Following the policy change, Twitter reasons that "we have seen phone-number based 2FA be used – and abused – by bad actors." However, Twitter doesn't explain how allowing only Twitter Blue subscribers to use the SMS-based method will boost the security in any fashion, or indeed resolve the risks of abuse associated with SMS-based authentication.

The security argument may not make sense, but it's not difficult to see how it could work as a cost-cutting measure, or simply as another push to increase the company's revenue flow. Twitter says that it will automatically disable SMS-based two-factor authentication for all users starting March 20 if they haven't paid for a Twitter Blue subscription. However, the company says that it won't decouple your registered phone number with your Twitter account after disabling the SMS option as a second layer of security for account log-in.