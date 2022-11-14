Twitter Users Warn Others Using Two-Factor Authentication Not To Sign Out As 2FA Texts Aren't Arriving

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has proven controversial, confusing, amusing, and sometimes even frustrating. This week appears to be falling in the frustrating category, as some users are warning others that they've encountered a bug that is locking them out of their accounts. The claims have surfaced amid concerns about Twitter's drastically reduced workforce and the ways Musk went about laying off around half of the company's employees — something said to not only have been a confusing mess, but also one that left the company having to ask some people to come back.

Amid the various rumors, leaks, and executive exits, some insiders have surfaced at multiple outlets expressing concerns about Twitter's infrastructure — including an alleged plan to significantly trim it — and whether the platform will be able to operate smoothly now that so much talent has left the building. Not helping matters are random tweets from new owner Elon Musk, who recently got into a public spat with an employee over the company's Android app that led to Musk publicly firing that individual. On the same day, November 14, Musk said in a different tweet that he was having Twitter turn off "'microservices' bloatware," leading to a conspiracy theory among users that the change led to issues with two-factor authentication.