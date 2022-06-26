How To Protect Your Accounts With iPhone's Two-Factor Authentication

These days, two-factor authentication (2FA) isn't a nice-to-have feature, it's a must-have. Hacks and data leaks are common, and if you take security seriously, you should always enable 2FA on all your online accounts. This feature amps up your account security by requiring you to supply an extra login credential beyond just a password. This second factor could be a biometric ID or a verification code on your smartphone.

Text messages and emails are the most common type of 2FA, but they aren't the most secure either since they can both be easily spoofed. To be extra safe, most people use an authenticator app to generate time-sensitive, one-time passwords. In iOS 15, Apple stayed true to its privacy-focused reputation by adding a baked-in 2FA feature. That means you won't need to download any third-party 2FA apps to protect your accounts online, assuming you use an iPhone. Let's look at how to set up and use the feature.