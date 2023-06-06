Twitter Officially Has A New CEO

According to a recent tweet, Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino officially took the reins at the social media giant on Monday — approximately three weeks earlier than expected. Although an official start date was never disclosed, Twitter owner and interim CEO Elon Musk tweeted that "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" when the hiring announcement was made in mid-May. Musk himself will assume the role of executive chairman and chief technology officer, "overseeing product, software & sysops."

It happened â€" first day in the books! Stay tunedâ€¦ — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 6, 2023

A former marketing executive at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino will face the challenge of resuscitating Twitter's ad revenue, which has reportedly fallen 59% year-to-date, according to The New York Times. To that end, one of Yaccarino's first moves was to hire a former colleague from her days at NBCUniversal, Joe Benarroch.

Over the weekend, Benarroch posted a message to his LinkedIn account stating, "Tomorrow, I start a different professional adventure at Twitter, taking on a role focusing on business operations," continuing, "I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together."