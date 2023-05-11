Elon Musk Has Found A New Twitter CEO, But He's Not Going Anywhere

Elon Musk says he has found a new Chief Executive Officer for Twitter, months after announcing plans to step down from his role. "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk tweeted, without revealing the name of Twitter's new leader. The upcoming top executive at the social media platform will also serve as the head of X.com, the new parent company of Twitter that was registered earlier this year.

However, Musk won't go all-hands-off at Twitter. The billionaire says he will be lurking around as the executive chairperson at the company, and will also be fulfilling the role of its Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the development of new features, software, and system operations. Ever since his blockbuster Twitter approach, Musk has participated actively in all affairs at the company, from massive layoffs and ad operations to the rollout of new products, with mixed success.

Earlier this month, Musk went live on Twitter via a video stream, claiming that the whole system was running off legacy Periscope code. Musk is reportedly eyeing the return of Vine and has already enabled encryption for Twitter DMs. Down the road, he reportedly plans to add features such as longer, higher-resolution video uploads so that Twitter can turn into a legit content hub with a flourishing economy of its own. That sounds easier said than done, but in his role as Twitter's CTO, Musk just might get the flexibility to realize some of those dreams, at least on the product development side of things.