Twitter Says It Wants Vine Back, But Can It Be Done?

Elon Musk wants to bring back Vine, the short-lived social media platform that allowed users to post looping six-second videos that quickly became viral. However, Twitter's new CEO isn't reviving Vine because he has been bitten by the nostalgia bug. Instead, Musk has set his sight on TikTok and YouTube and wants to turn Vine into a legitimate money-maker for the company, complete with a vibrant ecosystem of creators.

The Twitter teaser from Musk — and subsequent reports that the plans have been greenly internally — lit up the Twittersphere. For a generation that had its first brush with internet culture revolving around videos on Vine, Musk's plans came as a pleasant surprise amidst a barrage of bad news. However, bringing Vine back won't be as easy as just digging up old code and deploying it as a fully-functional mobile app.

Musk needs to assure creators that the new Vine won't be a dumpster fire, and more importantly, that they'll get paid. Musk will also have to convince hundreds of millions of users hooked to TikTok and Reels that they should turn their attention to Vine. Some, perhaps even all of it, seems doable for a man with the deepest individual wallet in the world. But as a platform dealing with a dozen urgent issues, things seem a little too tricky.