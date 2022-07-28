Instagram Is Rethinking Its Unpopular Changes

Instagram is canceling some of the planned changes to its platform that stirred quite a social media furor over the past few days. First, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri proclaimed that video was the future of Instagram following an announcement that all public videos under 15 minutes in length will become Reels while the feed will go full-screen. Then, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped the bombshell that the share of recommended content in the Instagram and Facebook feeds will double next year.

In an interview with tech journalist Casey Newton, Mosseri revealed that the limited beta testing of a full-screen feed will come to an end over the next couple of weeks. Additionally, the company will also reduce the number of recommended posts that currently pop up in your home feed. Whether those plans also cover Zuckerberg's promise to investors about doubling down on algorithmically recommended content in the feed starting next year remains unclear.

However, Mosseri's quick move is still a remarkable event and shows that the fierce online backlash from Instagram users really rattled the top brass at the company. From regular users venting out their frustration on social media to influential figures promoting the "Make Instagram Instagram Again" movement, the proposed changes that would make Instagram feel more like TikTok have drawn sharp criticism.