Instagram Chief Says That Thing You Hate Is Only Going To Get Worse

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has posted a video on Twitter and Instagram in which he makes it clear that videos are the future of Instagram. Now, just to give some background information here, the social media platform announced some Reel-centric changes a few days ago that didn't sit well with a lot of users, including members of the Kardashian clan who have hundreds of millions of followers. But there is both good and bad news here. Let's start with the obvious bad news.

"I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is gonna become video over time," Mosseri says. He adds that if you look at the app's main feed, the content shared by people and their consumption pattern is increasingly shifting to videos over static images, which is where Instagram had its start in the first place. However, the silver lining here is that Instagram will stay loyal to photos, despite the social media evolution pushing it towards a video-centric future.

"I want to be clear. We're going to continue to support photos. It's part of our heritage," Mosseri notes. However, the recent wave of tests and public-facing changes that Instagram has undertaken make it abundantly clear that photos have taken a backseat on the Meta-owned social media platform. At the heart of all these changes is the struggle to retain the young audience, which is increasingly finding TikTok and Snapchat to be the more happening online social destinations.