Twitter's Latest Attempt To Get New Blue Subscribers Is An Insane Character Limit

For several months since his takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has been raving about the benefits of the social media's paid tier — Twitter Blue. While Musk has fawned over the verification check mark, it has proven to be one of the lesser significant reasons for anyone to switch to Blue. Instead, Twitter Blue offers other desirable features such as editing tweets, seeing fewer ads, and bypassing the paltry 280-character limit.

While the erstwhile character limit of 4,000 characters for Blue subscribers already felt unrealistic, you may soon see tweets longer than the entire feed. Twitter is now more than doubling that limit to an insane 10,000 characters, which is both — fascinating and unexpected. On average, that many characters are practically unlimited enough to write entire essays and could be leveraged by writers and journalists to build a following and improve their chances of earning from their tweets.

Besides allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to publish full-length essays, the platform adds formatting options such as bold and italic.