Twitter's Sudden Substack Block Has Suspicious Timing

Twitter has undergone a series of changes since CEO Elon Musk took over. On April 6, another major adjustment came down the pike, a day after Substack unveiled a competing service, "Notes," that would offer a tweet alternative. Twitter enacted changes that would prevent Substack writers from adding tweets to their newsletters. A day later, the outlet went a step farther, working to block Substack newsletters from gaining an audience on Twitter altogether.

In a statement provided to The Verge, Substack's founders, Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Seth noted their disappointment with this move. "This abrupt change is a reminder of why writers deserve a model that puts them in charge, that rewards great work with money, and that protects the free press and free speech," they said.

With the introduction of Notes, Substack writers are able to produce quick updates rather than full-scale newsletters to keep readers abreast of their work between routine productions. Users have found that, as of Friday, Twitter users are still able to share links to newsletters, but the Notes posts can't be shared, and problems with retweeting, liking, or replying to Substack content more broadly persist for writers.