Twitter Quitely Changes Policy To Slap NPR With State-Affiliated Media Label

Something strange has happened with National Public Radio's (NPR) Twitter account — Twitter now labels it as a member of United States state-affiliated media. While NPR was established as an act of Congress, it officially claims to operate as a non-profit organization that runs independently of any governmental operations. Apparently, someone at Twitter (perhaps Elon Musk) disagrees. In an official statement, NPR lambasts the decision, which it said happened "suddenly" and without warning, and defends itself by noting that less than 1% of its funding comes from federal sources.

The organization attempted to contact Twitter for clarification, but it was met with the same immature automatic poop emoji response that journalists have recently been met with under Elon Musk's controversial reign as head of Twitter. The combative billionaire tech mogul has warred with the media as a result of the ruthless scrutiny he's faced since taking the helm. But Musk directly offered a slightly more telling response courtesy of his own Twitter account, suggesting that the decision "seems accurate" alongside a screenshot of the company's official definition of state-affiliated media.

"State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution," the quote reads. One could surmise from how Musk tweeted that he had no direct involvement in this decision, though critics are understandably skeptical of that possibility. Regardless, the question remains the same: what did NPR do to deserve this?