The White House Doesn't Want To Pay Elon Musk For Twitter Blue Either

As Twitter looks to phase out legacy verified accounts, it is making the verification for organizations available globally. But, like many Twitter users who are still on the fence about paying the company $8 for a status symbol, many organizations may be unwilling to pay the Musk-driven company $1,000 to get checks. As per an internal memo circulated within the White House, the office of the American President will not pay for its employees to stay verified.

Twitter will sunset the legacy verification check mark on April 1. If this isn't another one of CEO Elon Musk's antics — even though its timing suggests it may be, several Twitter accounts that have previously been verified during the platform's longer-than-a-decade run before Musk's takeover will lose their verification badges, which once suggested an individual's influence or legitimacy.

Besides Twitter Blue, which will subsequently become a prerequisite for Twitter users to get the blue badge, the platform is offering organizations the chance to pay $1,000 a month to get a special golden check mark making their notability. In addition, "Verified Organizations" will also be able to get noted personalities in their institution verified by shelling out an extra $50 per person. But it looks like the White House doesn't want to do that.