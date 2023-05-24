Twitter Buckles Under Pressure During DeSantis' Spaces Campaign Event

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was supposed to officially announce his presidential bid ahead of the 2024 election in a blockbuster live audio stream on Twitter with Elon Musk — and he did, except the announcement was beset with technical issues ranging from lost audio and disappearing co-hosts to session launch failures, odd noise echo, and UI crashes.

Moderated by venture capitalist David Sacks, the first Twitter Spaces session ended abruptly on its first try, and a fresh session was started with nearly 600,000 users tuning in. Musk, however, seemed to validate a tweet that claimed the number of listeners was higher than 700,000. Regardless of the exact number of peak listeners, Sacks attributed the glitches to "scaling challenges," or in simple terms, system infrastructure failure.

DeSantis' speech lasted only a few minutes, in which he formally launched his election campaign and then talked about a wide range of topics ranging from Bitcoin to the FBI during the Q&A session. Meanwhile, political commentators were quick to point out the technical woes. The rocky start to the session doesn't bode well for Twitter as a platform as it takes steps toward becoming a content creation hotspot. The company is courting creators with features like video uploads as long as two hours, and it recently became the new home for Tucker Carlson's show.