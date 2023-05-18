Twitter Videos Go Feature-Length With Support For Two-Hour Uploads

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced grand plans to turn Twitter into a hub for creators — one that would challenge the dominance of YouTube and Instagram. Among the strategies that he outlined for achieving that goal was longer video uploads. Making good on his promise, Musk today announced that Twitter now allows users to download videos up to two hours in length.

While that is good news in itself, especially ahead of big names like Tucker Carlson bringing a massively popular TV show to Twitter, there will still be some limitations. Musk's tweet, and Twitter's support page, make it clear that the peak file size should be 8GB.

That means 1080p uploads should be fine, but if you're eyeing high-resolution 4K videos or those buttery smooth 60fps cinematic captures, you might have to wait until Twitter figures out the bandwidth limitations. At the moment, Twitter only allows video uploads that have a maximum run time of 2 minutes and 20 seconds. Moreover, the file size should not be more than 512 MB.

In addition to longer uploads, Musk is reportedly prepping paywalled videos, as well. Moreover, the outgoing Twitter chief recently went live on Twitter via a video feed running legacy Periscope code, hinting at livestreaming plans for the platform.