Meta's Twitter Competitor, Threads, Is Already Live For Some

Threads, the Instagram-born answer to Twitter from Meta, is already live on the web. The app, which is scheduled for a July 6 release for mobile platforms, is an Instagram off-shoot that focuses on text-heavy conversations and community-building, just like Twitter. Ahead of the public launch, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri have already started posting "threads" from their accounts on the web to get the hype mill buzzing.

In addition to Meta's top execs, access to Threads has also opened for corporate accounts like Netflix, as well as influencers like Gary Vaynerchuk. App developer Alessandro Paluzzi has tweeted a list of influential personalities that already have functional Threads accounts with a healthy few hundred followers since the testing began months ago.

According to Insider, Meta started testing Threads on an invite-only basis via the App Store's TestFlight program among a selected bunch of high-profile Instagram accounts. Notably, the app's APK was also leaked and circulated on Reddit soon after the app appeared on the Play Store. I installed the package and it only takes me as far as the splash screen, but returns an error on the login page.