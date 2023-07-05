Meta's Twitter Competitor Threads Is Now Available On Android And iOS
Many people are frustrated with Elon Musk's Twitter and are actively looking for an alternative. That makes this arguably the best possible time for Meta to launch Threads, a new platform tied to Instagram that offers a Twitter-like experience. Originally set to arrive tomorrow morning, Meta reduced the launch timeframe and has made it available to many users as of 4 p.m. Pacific time / 7 p.m. Eastern time. The app is available to download on Android (Google Play Store) and iPhone (App Store), and requires an Instagram account to sign in.
Whereas Instagram itself revolves around photos and videos, Threads is a text-based platform that brings many of the same features found on Twitter, though combined with the Instagram UI elements users are already familiar with. As anticipated based on the official screenshots that went live in recent days, the app offers the ability to follow the same people you already follow on Instagram, "like" posts, share posts from other users, and control who is allowed to see the content you share.
As well, users who first sign into the Threads app are greeted with an introduction screen that includes a key detail about Meta's plans going forward: future versions of Threads will be part of the fediverse, which will open its doors to a wider network of platforms, including the increasingly popular Mastodon. It's unclear how long it may take for that version of Threads to arrive, however.
There's never been a better time for a Twitter clone
We started hearing rumors about a Meta product called Threads years ago, but only really got a good idea of what to expect in recent months. Official screenshots for the Threads app leaked in early June, and the Android listing for the app went live only days ago followed soon after by the iOS app listing. A number of people were able to download the Android app via an apk in the wild before its launch, but any attempts to sign into the service were blocked, as users were given an alert that said their accounts didn't have the required permission to access Threads.
With the app now officially live in multiple markets, former Twitter users who abandoned ship under Elon Musk's leadership — as well as those who are simply waiting for the next best thing to arrive – have a new option that comes with one huge benefit: it's familiar. Unlike Mastodon, which remains confusing for many people, and platforms like Bluesky that are still limited, Threads is widely available and is tied to Instagram, a social media app likely already installed on your phone. As well, with Meta behind the product, the prospects for its longevity are good — unlike some competing platforms from startups that may struggle to get the financial backing they need for a successful product.