Meta's Twitter Competitor Threads Is Now Available On Android And iOS

Many people are frustrated with Elon Musk's Twitter and are actively looking for an alternative. That makes this arguably the best possible time for Meta to launch Threads, a new platform tied to Instagram that offers a Twitter-like experience. Originally set to arrive tomorrow morning, Meta reduced the launch timeframe and has made it available to many users as of 4 p.m. Pacific time / 7 p.m. Eastern time. The app is available to download on Android (Google Play Store) and iPhone (App Store), and requires an Instagram account to sign in.

Whereas Instagram itself revolves around photos and videos, Threads is a text-based platform that brings many of the same features found on Twitter, though combined with the Instagram UI elements users are already familiar with. As anticipated based on the official screenshots that went live in recent days, the app offers the ability to follow the same people you already follow on Instagram, "like" posts, share posts from other users, and control who is allowed to see the content you share.

As well, users who first sign into the Threads app are greeted with an introduction screen that includes a key detail about Meta's plans going forward: future versions of Threads will be part of the fediverse, which will open its doors to a wider network of platforms, including the increasingly popular Mastodon. It's unclear how long it may take for that version of Threads to arrive, however.